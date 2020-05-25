Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Four flights cancelled in Mangaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Four flights cancelled in Mangaluru
Monday, 25 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Four out of six daily domestic flights scheduled from Mangaluru International Airport from May 25 were cancelled on Monday.SpiceJet and IndiGo cancel
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
Karachi
Pakistan
California
White House
Gavin Newsom
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Memorial Day
Jacinda Ardern
Tiger Woods
Hana Kimura
Donald Trump
DAYTONA BEACH
WORTH WATCHING
HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law
Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations
Police fire teargas in Hong Kong's biggest lockdown-era protests