Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four flights cancelled in Mangaluru

Hindu Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Four out of six daily domestic flights scheduled from Mangaluru International Airport from May 25 were cancelled on Monday.SpiceJet and IndiGo cancel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this