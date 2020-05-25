Global  

87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital came by same special train, says health department

Hindu Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The passengers came by the special train from Mumbai to Haridwar on May 20 and left in buses for Haldwani in Nainital district
