87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital came by same special train, says health department

Passengers coming from Ahmedabad thank Railways for safe journeyA special train carrying passengers from Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on May 17. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the..
'Journey was comfortable, hygienic': Passenger after reaching Delhi via special trainA special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) has reached the national capital. The train arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on May 17 amid coronavirus..
The Hawk 87 COVID-19 Patients In Nainital Came By Same Special Train #Uttarakhand #Train #COVID-19 https://t.co/bbHLf4KIsO 6 days ago