Apple of Tasmania's eye: Magpies, Bombers could venture south Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Eddie McGuire says the Magpies are happy to play for premiership points in Tasmania for the first time but the Tasmanian government has said it does not want to host matches in empty stadiums. Eddie McGuire says the Magpies are happy to play for premiership points in Tasmania for the first time but the Tasmanian government has said it does not want to host matches in empty stadiums. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this