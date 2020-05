Web4ugroup Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/MAI6nZlZHq https://t.co/gx1hKAb6tf 9 minutes ago BusinessPlanCity.com Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/Ts2tSlVAjK https://t.co/llPyAWVOsQ 9 minutes ago David Kisamfu Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/o32Zb6JGPR 10 minutes ago MN #bbc Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/De8giqfGFQ #asia 11 minutes ago Reference Group 🎀 RT @theprojecttv: Funds from the Celeste Barber RFS fundraiser can't be distributed to other charities or states affected by the Australian… 16 minutes ago BBC News Australia Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/KHsQHV9g8v 1 hour ago BBC News Australia Celeste Barber: Australian court rules bushfire donations cannot be split https://t.co/rSc2jEVDiI 1 hour ago Krystian Seibert I provided some comment for @australian regarding today's decision by the NSW Supreme Court regarding how the funds… https://t.co/JrNuSXSnRp 1 hour ago