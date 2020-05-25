Global  

Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warningsThe Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules and risking a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans. Meanwhile, the White House broadened its travel ban against countries hard hit by the virus by saying it would deny admission to foreigners who have recently been in Brazil. Sheriff’s deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people kept their distance from others as they soaked up the rays on the sand and at parks and other recreation sites around the country. In the Tampa area along...
As Americans celebrated on Memorial Day weekend, the country as a whole is now facing a new, grim milestone, reports Jonathan Vigliotti (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 24, 2020

As cooped-up Bay Area residents ventured out to experience a surfeit of sunshine, Memorial Day weekend crowds at beaches and parks were mostly manageable Sunday. Joe Vazquez reports. (5-24-20)

