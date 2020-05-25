SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocket
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Elon Musk is about to face his biggest test after almost two decades as a space entrepreneur: launching human beings into orbit. If the weather holds and there are no technical issues, a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 4:33 pm on May 27. Two NASA astronauts — Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — will be on board, with a docking at the International Space Station scheduled for 19 hours later. The history of spaceflight is made up of moments etched into humanity’s collective memory, including Yuri Gagarin’s orbit of the Earth in 1961, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” onto the moon in 1969 and the loss of Space Shuttle...
It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history-making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida's Space Coast, but local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea.