Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocket

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocketElon Musk is about to face his biggest test after almost two decades as a space entrepreneur: launching human beings into orbit. If the weather holds and there are no technical issues, a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 4:33 pm on May 27. Two NASA astronauts — Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — will be on board, with a docking at the International Space Station scheduled for 19 hours later. The history of spaceflight is made up of moments etched into humanity’s collective memory, including Yuri Gagarin’s orbit of the Earth in 1961, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” onto the moon in 1969 and the loss of Space Shuttle...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Ready For Blast-Off!

Ready For Blast-Off! 02:09

 It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history-making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida's Space Coast, but local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea.

Related videos from verified sources

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years [Video]

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida’s Space..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch [Video]

Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was "thinking about going" to next week's manned launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

funbox_india

Funbox #funbox#https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.india.funbox SpaceX ready for defining moment with first… https://t.co/DmbjsmYqgv 1 hour ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez SpaceX Ready for Defining Moment With First Humans on Rocket https://t.co/VUsemVD200 1 hour ago

InsiderSpirit

InsiderSpirit SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocket - https://t.co/LiyzBZx03W ready for defining moment wi… https://t.co/S6R31meyl5 3 hours ago

Rajeevhapase

Rajeev R.Hapase RT @ExpressTechie: #SpaceX is soon going to launch human beings into orbit, here's everything you need to know about it https://t.co/t9wdqv… 4 hours ago

ExpressTechie

Express Technology #SpaceX is soon going to launch human beings into orbit, here's everything you need to know about it https://t.co/t9wdqvMAZR 4 hours ago

jcvch

JCarlos SpaceX Ready for Defining Moment With First Humans on Rocket via /r/tech https://t.co/QUywU2MjEf 4 hours ago

JOPPLE9

JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- SpaceX Ready for Defining Moment With First Humans on Rocket https://t.co/uBYst3DlgV 12 hours ago

antony_wijay

Antony wijay SpaceX Ready for Defining Moment With First Humans on Rocket via /r/tech https://t.co/reTTbfAwSr 16 hours ago