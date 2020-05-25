Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions. “It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online

Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online 01:28

 This Memorial Day, many groups got creative, streaming their services online rather than holding them in person. Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA all live streamed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Couple puts flags on graves to pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day [Video]

Couple puts flags on graves to pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

This year, Wood National Cemetery did not hold a public gathering, instead highlighting fallen veterans through a small private wreath laying, but one Grafton family felt an in-person memorial was..

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:20Published
Virtual Memorial Day Ceremonies Changing How We Honor Soldiers [Video]

Virtual Memorial Day Ceremonies Changing How We Honor Soldiers

CBS4's Tom Hanson reports from New York.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this