Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC
Monday, 25 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions. “It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings […]
This Memorial Day, many groups got creative, streaming their services online rather than holding them in person. Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA all live streamed.