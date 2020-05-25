Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions. “It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings […] 👓 View full article

