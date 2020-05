Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 18 years in prison on charges of espionage, the Interfax news agency...

Russia seeks 18-year jail term for ex-U.S. Marine accused of spying Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is on trial accused of spying for the United States, to 18 years in a...

Reuters 10 hours ago