Coronavirus | Lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Solan

Hindu Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now.
