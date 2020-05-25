Shake up your coronavirus stay-home routine, focus on activities you enjoy with intuitive exercise
Monday, 25 May 2020 () There's no sense adding more anxiety to a trying time by beating yourself up over your exercise routine. Intuitive exercise is about prioritizing activities you enjoy and listening to your body to determine if you should ramp things up or tone them down.
The average American has gained an estimated five pounds since entering isolation, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans who routinely exercise found nearly two-thirds confessed the..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
