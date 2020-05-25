Global  

Japan looks for love online amid coronavirus crisis

Deutsche Welle Monday, 25 May 2020
Japan has seen an increase in online dating during the coronavirus pandemic as people look to partnership for weathering the crisis. Companies are offering services like virtual bars, or an evening cooking together.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: ANA starts medical protection kit production to prevent coronavirus spread in Japan

ANA starts medical protection kit production to prevent coronavirus spread in Japan 03:20

 Amid the coronavirus crisis, world aviation companies are suffering due to lack of passengers and flights. But even in this scenario, All Nippon Airways has decided to provide its support by producing medical treatment gowns and face shields. It is providing its staff with every facility and is...

