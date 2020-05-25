Japan looks for love online amid coronavirus crisis
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Japan has seen an increase in online dating during the coronavirus pandemic as people look to partnership for weathering the crisis. Companies are offering services like virtual bars, or an evening cooking together.
Amid the coronavirus crisis, world aviation companies are suffering due to lack of passengers and flights. But even in this scenario, All Nippon Airways has decided to provide its support by producing medical treatment gowns and face shields. It is providing its staff with every facility and is...