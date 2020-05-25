Global  

Premature victory lap? Meng Wanzhou poses ahead of momentous court decision

CBC.ca Monday, 25 May 2020
With a momentous court ruling that could deliver her freedom days away, Meng Wanzhou appeared to take a premature victory lap on the weekend, posing for pictures and flashing a thumbs-up on the steps of B.C. Supreme Court.
