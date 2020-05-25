Coronavirus: Weston General Hospital halts admissions

JxM Hello again @Bristol_Editor, wasn’t sure if you’d seen that @nytimes has picked up the piece about Weston General b… https://t.co/saJgQCTmYG 5 seconds ago

basia lautman RT @doctor_oxford: Rising numbers of #COVID19 patients have just forced overwhelmed Weston A&E to close. This is precisely why Cummings’… 7 seconds ago

Steven Baker @BBCNews Great idea, not that R is rising, https://t.co/qRQ1N1VDSM 12 seconds ago

Sasha Clarkson #EarthlingInternationalist However, there is local evidence of a spike in infections. The #Lockdown must not be eased further, and… https://t.co/PrjIZUpEYq 12 seconds ago

Jen Wood RT @juniordrblog: Please just #stayathome. UK hospital closes A&E and no longer accepting new patients due to high number of coronavirus c… 17 seconds ago

JoMarie357 RT @IainBaileIain: One week after crowds flocked to Weston-Super-Mare as Boris ended lockdown, you have this: Coronavirus outbreak sees We… 23 seconds ago

Christine Wookey RT @DrAmirKhanGP: I know the weather is gorgeous and the temptation is to see friends and family And those at the top are setting the wor… 27 seconds ago