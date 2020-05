itsJadeeee RT @BBCWorld: Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' https://t.co/RlRMzPo700 49 seconds ago Giulio Terzi Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' https://t.co/nC74xayAVr @GlobalCRL 7 minutes ago Pete Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' https://t.co/JZKceaTd3Z 42 minutes ago Janett Wawrzyniak BBC News - Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' https://t.co/ma6DUOp5F7 43 minutes ago Masako Wakui China says Hong Kong's security law needed because of 'violent and terrorist forces' https://t.co/BJ31jSKNHV WHERE ARE THEY? 44 minutes ago Lorraine Harmer China says Hong Kong's security law needed because of 'violent and terrorist forces' https://t.co/xgqDmfBeW7 55 minutes ago Talking About Terrorism Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' https://t.co/uBZ08DTZg1 57 minutes ago Pawan Sharma Terrorists are in Beijing not Honk Kong . Free Hong Kong and let them live peacefully . Every country must come tog… https://t.co/7OamOP6z9p 1 hour ago