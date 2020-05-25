WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19.
A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious heart-related side effects.
The study of 15,000 patients found increased rate of heart-related side...