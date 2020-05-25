Global  

WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
