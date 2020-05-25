Devin Nunes is an asshat & a Putin asset RT @ReutersUS: Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first campaign stop in weeks https://t.co/pmx6K9WUEV https://t.co/Z20HpguVxQ 9 minutes ago

Billie Blue RT @Reuters: Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first campaign stop in weeks https://t.co/iPM2slfjky https://t.co/bdyGIknR4t 14 minutes ago

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first public appearance in weeks https://t.co/nWQzY1xOBK 21 minutes ago

David Kisamfu Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first public appearance in weeks https://t.co/9HFurvlCWI 22 minutes ago

#SeekingTheTruth Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first campaign stop in weeks https://t.co/9r5iwYDXuc 28 minutes ago

Heidi Henry Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first campaign stop in weeks https://t.co/viwCMJnGt3 RESPECT @HeartlandMamas @JoeBiden 34 minutes ago