WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Prime Minister returned to take..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Tweets about this
William LeGate RT @Reuters: The @WHO warned of an ‘immediate second peak’ in countries where coronavirus infections are declining if they let up too soon… 9 seconds ago
Jess Rapagnani RT @NBCNews: WHO warns of "immediate second peak" in countries where coronavirus infections are declining. https://t.co/bLsZH0pWUU 11 seconds ago
gea RT @HawaiiDelilah: Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon… 43 seconds ago
Kirk Freeman You mean like a second wave? Huh, WHO would have know that? Oh, wait . . .
https://t.co/Y9cyc3xcQ7 1 minute ago
tom deaton WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining:: WHO and Fauci cannot be trusted. They are owned by t… https://t.co/ytyViTJEAH 1 minute ago