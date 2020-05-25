Global  

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
