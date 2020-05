Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Jimmy Cobb, a percussionist and the last surviving member of Mile Davis’ 1959 “Kind of Blue” groundbreaking jazz album which transformed the genre and sparked several careers, died Sunday. His wife, Eleana Tee Cobb, announced on Facebook that her husband died at his New York City home from lung cancer. He was 91. Born in […] 👓 View full article