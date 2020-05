Duchess Frida (aka Deb) RT @crikey_news: Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison will today outline a recovery vision called 'JobMaker', and the much-touted 'Wes… 7 minutes ago

Lenna Leprena RT @UrbanWronski: National Press Club today, Scott Morrison will "outline a vision" to "reset" economic growth called “JobMaker” — an over… 9 minutes ago

Nat Oh look, #ScottyFromMarketing has come out with another slogan... 🙄 PM to outline '#JobMaker' plans in bid to lift… https://t.co/WaKP0RhnSR 11 minutes ago

Australian Community Party PM to outline 'JobMaker' plans in bid to lift Australia's economy 'out of ICU' https://t.co/Kg0cVkFmvm 12 minutes ago

David Griffiths Scott Morrison to outline 'JobMaker' plan for economic recovery https://t.co/ugc6v37oqG via @SBSNews 16 minutes ago

💧🌱🔥Deborah King RT @CroweDM: Scott Morrison to outline overhaul of skills and training. https://t.co/hPfCMgN72Y 21 minutes ago

Don't Look Ethel.. RT @BreakfastNews: First it was JobSeeker. Then it was JobKeeper. Now get ready for JobMaker. Scott Morrison will use a speech today to… 26 minutes ago