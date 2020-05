You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Businesses fail to pickup ahead of Eid in Old Delhi



Vegetable and fruit sellers in Delhi's Daryaganj market are facing hardships ahead of Eid festival. They are suffering losses due to COVID-19 outbreak. Sellers said that there is no excitement about.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago Eid-ul-Fitr: Markets witness fall in frequency of customers amid COVID-19 pandemic



As Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner, shops in the area around Delhi's Jama Masjid await customers. A fall in the frequency of customers visiting to the market to buy commodities was witnessed amid.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this