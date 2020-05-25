Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Waverley College evacuates after student tests positive to COVID-19

The Age Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Waverley College in Sydney's eastern suburbs is sending students home this morning after a student tested positive for coronavirus, the school has confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Fourth College of Southern Nevada student tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Fourth College of Southern Nevada student tests positive for COVID-19

A fourth College of Southern Nevada student has tested positive for COVID-19, the college says. The student was last on the Charleston Campus on March 17.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

justanotweet

💧justanotweet RT @BobNew8: Waverley College evacuates after student tests positive to COVID-19 See, kids are safe..... https://t.co/abEeyFrbpG #auspol… 15 minutes ago

JamesDo68051757

James Downing #auspol the age reports "Sydney school evacuates after student tests positive By Mary Ward Waverley College in Syd… https://t.co/QlcbNplcwq 18 minutes ago

favfavalore

gerard collis RT @Kaubo: Waverley College evacuates after student tests positive to COVID-19 @marywardy https://t.co/Ryek37zMA7 via @smh 22 minutes ago

BobNew8

💧Bob New Waverley College evacuates after student tests positive to COVID-19 See, kids are safe..... https://t.co/abEeyFrbpG #auspol #nswpol 23 minutes ago

kursadturksen

Kursad Turksen Waverley College evacuates after student tests positive to COVID-19 https://t.co/p6dj5IoFvC via @smh 24 minutes ago

_RoryBunker

Rory Bunker RT @smh: Waverley College in Sydney's eastern suburbs is sending students home this morning after a student tested positive for coronavirus… 27 minutes ago

wags

Ben Wagner Whoops. School is out early, for all the wrong reasons. Coronavirus Australia: Waverley College student tests posit… https://t.co/HavEW7afCW 42 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Waverley College in Sydney's eastern suburbs is sending students home this morning after a student tested positive… https://t.co/50KL6WUlZC 56 minutes ago