Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photos emerge of crowds flocking to beaches in UK, ignoring social distancing rules

SBS Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Warm weather and a public holiday has resulted in packed beaches in Britain, despite coronavirus warnings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Residents Hit Parks, Beaches; Most Try to Keep Their Distance

Bay Area Residents Hit Parks, Beaches; Most Try to Keep Their Distance 03:17

 As cooped-up Bay Area residents ventured out to experience a surfeit of sunshine, Memorial Day weekend crowds at beaches and parks were mostly manageable Sunday. Joe Vazquez reports. (5-24-20)

Related videos from verified sources

After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day [Video]

After Weeks Inside Bay Area Crowds Flock To Beaches, Parks Memorial Day

The warm weather after weeks cooped up inside brought crowds to Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day. Joe Vazquez was at Ocean Beach where social distancing was a matter of perspective.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day [Video]

Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day

San Buenaventura Beach drew a steady stream of visitors on Memorial Day, but this year, in addition to the red white and blue, there was yellow tape and signs reminding everyone of the rules in place..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DHatzoudis

Δημήτρης Χατζούδης RT @SBSNews: Thousands of Brits have ignored medical warnings and flocked to beaches around the country on Monday as the country marked a p… 12 minutes ago

ATSocialMediaUK

@ Social Media👌👊™️ Photos emerge of crowds flocking to beaches in UK, ignoring social distancing rules - SBS News https://t.co/DsoXqqbB4G 3 hours ago

max_power50

Max Power Photos emerge of crowds flocking to beaches in UK, ignoring social distancing rules https://t.co/Sc2qn2SXpu via @SBSNews 7 hours ago

HazySurvivor

Andrew Hayes🏩👩‍⚕️🌏🌈🔥👣🌿 RT @citizenO07: Meanwhile... https://t.co/wisRfSrkmc 7 hours ago

citizenO07

007🏳️‍🌈 Meanwhile... https://t.co/wisRfSrkmc 7 hours ago

PerthWAustralia

😷Jade & David for a Better Australia Thousands of Brits have ignored medical warnings and flocked to beaches around the country on Monday as the country… https://t.co/6CnGn3W3WH 7 hours ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Photos emerge of crowds flocking to beaches in UK, ignoring social distancing rules https://t.co/Iur3dTvYGZ @SBSNews 7 hours ago