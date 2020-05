Craig RT @SBSNews: Students have been sent home from Waverley College and Moriah College in eastern Sydney after pupils tested positive to corona… 47 seconds ago Sir Geoff Two Sydney schools evacuated after students test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/vvuiPa46XP via @SBSNews 1 minute ago 💧🔥Wendy Collins RT @BelindaJones68: Coronavirus updates LIVE: Two Sydney schools evacuated after positive COVID-19 tests It seems Morrison & CMO Brendan M… 4 minutes ago gail simmons RT @BrettYoud: "Moriah College, in Sydney's east, a second school has been evacuated after a student tested positive to coronavirus." We su… 6 minutes ago SBS News Students have been sent home from Waverley College and Moriah College in eastern Sydney after pupils tested positiv… https://t.co/o34i1rWYW9 21 minutes ago Ed Hunter RT @Margaretmaryle3: Two Sydney schools evacuated after students test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Y1GmXi9tQ1 via @SBSNews 28 minutes ago gail simmons RT @liamalexander: Safe schools? Moriah College second Sydney school to be evacuated after positive test https://t.co/PeNUGPChoF 30 minutes ago Vincent Choy RT @matt_barrie: Two eastern suburbs schools already evacuated.. seems like Sydney might have been a bit premature. https://t.co/yctrZwK1dG 36 minutes ago