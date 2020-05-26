Global  

India first quarter GDP growth likely to be weakest since 2012: Reuters poll

Reuters India Tuesday, 26 May 2020
India's economy is likely to have expanded at its slowest pace in at least eight years in the January-March quarter, partly as a result of the coronavirus clampdown, a Reuters poll predicted.
