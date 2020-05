แม่หญิงละเวงวรรณฬา ผู้มากับความย้อนแย้งV. 2 RT @Reuters: President Trump paid tribute to fallen members of the military on #MemorialDay2020, and thanked National Guard members for the… 12 minutes ago techami Trump commemorates Memorial Day, defends decision to play golf https://t.co/dIOluC6a5j 1 hour ago Since73 RT @davidalexander5: Trump commemorates Memorial Day, defends decision to play golf https://t.co/ZMokqsLk97 1 hour ago David Alexander Trump commemorates Memorial Day, defends decision to play golf https://t.co/ZMokqsLk97 1 hour ago kmb RT @Reuters: President Trump hailed the work done by the military in the fight against the coronavirus while commemorating the fallen soldi… 2 hours ago 🇺🇸Ronin🇺🇸 Trump commemorates Memorial Day, defends decision to play golf | Article [AMP] | ⁦@BAYNEWS9DESK⁩ https://t.co/1kXNLIFzn0 2 hours ago Priya Mishra Trump commemorates Memorial Day, defends decision to play golf https://t.co/3yVbbqQjjS https://t.co/SBwHAkxkGv 2 hours ago AR RT @staronline: "The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen!" Trump tweeted. https://t.c… 2 hours ago