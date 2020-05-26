Anish Kumar Shukla RT @indiatvnews: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram | via @IndiaTVNews
https://t.co/CEw8G1zjXf 3 minutes ago
Santhosh RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Huge fire breaks out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram. 23 fire tenders rushed to the spot… 17 minutes ago
Santhosh RT @BiIndia: Massive #firebreaks out in shoe factory in #Delhi's Keshavpuram area
https://t.co/NJPDrtQEFM https://t.co/GSLfrJUHNm 17 minutes ago
Santhosh RT @firstpost: A fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest #Delhi's Keshavpuram, but no casualties have been reported so far.
https://t… 17 minutes ago
Our Nagpur Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram https://t.co/CcgRKlf5Xe 18 minutes ago
Business Insider India🇮🇳 Massive #firebreaks out in shoe factory in #Delhi's Keshavpuram area
https://t.co/NJPDrtQEFM https://t.co/GSLfrJUHNm 34 minutes ago
Shashank Sachan RT @PTI_News: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram, no casualties reported yet 57 minutes ago
ConnectGujarat Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram, no injuries reported
For More Details Click Here :… https://t.co/rQJk2dRXdT 58 minutes ago