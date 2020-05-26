You Might Like

Tweets about this Anish Kumar Shukla RT @indiatvnews: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/CEw8G1zjXf 3 minutes ago Santhosh RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Huge fire breaks out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram. 23 fire tenders rushed to the spot… 17 minutes ago Santhosh RT @BiIndia: Massive #firebreaks out in shoe factory in #Delhi's Keshavpuram area https://t.co/NJPDrtQEFM https://t.co/GSLfrJUHNm 17 minutes ago Santhosh RT @firstpost: A fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest #Delhi's Keshavpuram, but no casualties have been reported so far. https://t… 17 minutes ago Our Nagpur Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram https://t.co/CcgRKlf5Xe 18 minutes ago Business Insider India🇮🇳 Massive #firebreaks out in shoe factory in #Delhi's Keshavpuram area https://t.co/NJPDrtQEFM https://t.co/GSLfrJUHNm 34 minutes ago Shashank Sachan RT @PTI_News: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram, no casualties reported yet 57 minutes ago ConnectGujarat Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram, no injuries reported For More Details Click Here :… https://t.co/rQJk2dRXdT 58 minutes ago