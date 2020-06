Sec. 144 invoked around examination centers at containment zones in Kannur Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Kannur District Collector T V Subhash has invoked Section 144(1) (2) and (3) Criminal Procedure Code around the examination centers in the contai πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this S Anandan RT @THKerala: As per the orders, any kind of gathering near schools where exams are being conducted in containment zones of the district ar… 1 week ago The Hindu - Kerala As per the orders, any kind of gathering near schools where exams are being conducted in containment zones of the d… https://t.co/ZNtlao6H0J 1 week ago