Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 15 hours ago Coronavirus Progress: NYSE Set To Open Trading Floor Tuesday For First Time Since March 23 02:46 Two months ago, for the first time in its history while the markets remained open, the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange closed. Tuesday marks a new chapter -- it's reopening. CBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Stacey Cunningham, the president of the Stock Exchange.