Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Virat Kohli would have enjoyed playing against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne': Shoaib Akhtar

DNA Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
When it comes to Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper has been praised by many for his tremendous batting ability. The captain has faced many deadly bowlers, but former Pakistan speedster feels that Kohli would have enjoyed if he had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shane Warne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News

India captain Virat Kohli was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday. With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
VIRAT KOHLI, SUNIL CHHETRI RELIVE GOLDEN CHILDHOOD MEMORIES FROM THE '90s | Oneindia News [Video]

VIRAT KOHLI, SUNIL CHHETRI RELIVE GOLDEN CHILDHOOD MEMORIES FROM THE '90s | Oneindia News

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and India football captain Sunil Chhetri recalled the golden moments from their childhood during an Instagram session. Both Kohli and Chhetri grew up in Delhi and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 13:52Published

Tweets about this