'Virat Kohli would have enjoyed playing against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne': Shoaib Akhtar
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () When it comes to Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper has been praised by many for his tremendous batting ability. The captain has faced many deadly bowlers, but former Pakistan speedster feels that Kohli would have enjoyed if he had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shane Warne.
