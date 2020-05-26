Global  

I think Ryder Cup will be postponed - McIlroy

BBC News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
World number one Rory McIlroy believes this year's Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021 because players are not keen on playing in it without fans.
