Coronavirus: UK authorises anti-viral drug remdesivir

All you need to know from the May 26 Covid-19 briefingHealth Secretary Matt Hancock announces the trial of a new drug which he describes as probably the biggest step since the beginning of the pandemic.
Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatmentHealth Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans for a new trial of drug Remdesivir, a treatment originally developed to fight Ebola, which appears to shorten recovery time for people with Covid-19.
The drug is currently undergoing clinical trials around the world, including in the UK.
