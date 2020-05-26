This group of volunteers in Chennai bridges the language gap between migrant workers and government officials

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Social distancing goes for a toss after migrant workers gather to board train in Chennai



Social distancing norms went for a toss after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to board a 'Shramik Special' train to Uttar Pradesh on May 17... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago 'Met them just for photo-op', says RK Singh over Rahul Gandhi's interaction with home-bound migrant workers



MOS (IC) Ministry Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on May 16 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant labourers. He said, "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago

