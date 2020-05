Stanley Ho, who built Macau's gambling industry, dies at 98 Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stanley Ho, the Macau casino tycoon who was considered the father of modern gambling in China, died Tuesday in Hong Kong, his daughter Pansy Ho said. He was 98. 👓 View full article

