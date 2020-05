Investment bank Moelis in talks to represent Latam bondholders in bankruptcy- source Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Investment bank Moelis & Co is in talks with a group owning around $3 billion in bonds and loans owed by Latam Airlines Group SA to represent them in the company's bankruptcy, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

