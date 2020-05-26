Global  

Woman killed, man injured in shooting early Tuesday morning at Seattle motel

Seattle Times Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Gunshots were reported at about 3 a.m. at the Everspring Inn on the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 82nd Street, just northwest of Green Lake.
