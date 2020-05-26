Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League’s Project Restart: What will contact training actually be like?

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Premier League’s Project Restart: What will contact training actually be like?The Premier League’s contact training proposals will be voted on by the 20 clubs at a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday. Here, we take a look at some of the measures likely to be included in the proposals, based on the ‘Elite sport return to training guidance: Stage Two’ guidelines issued earlier this week by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). What is defined as close contact? Download the new Independent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: PL clubs to vote on contact training

PL clubs to vote on contact training 01:24

 Geraint Hughes has the latest on the Premier League's Project Restart and the potential for full contact training to return this week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton step up training at Finch Farm [Video]

Everton step up training at Finch Farm

Vinny O'Connor has the latest from Finch Farm, where Everton have stepped up their training as part of the Premier League's Project Restart.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published
Warnock: Players will welcome contact training [Video]

Warnock: Players will welcome contact training

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock thinks the majority of Premier League players will welcome a return to contact training.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

_g0wtham

FOURMIDABLES RT @BBCSport: Based on Project Restart's provisional return date of 20 June, Manchester City players could face 13 games in 49 days. 👀 Pre… 16 seconds ago

John_B58

John Blain (+) Everything you need to know about crunch week for Project Restart as players demand answers. https://t.co/4ccwyXVrwI 6 minutes ago

AdrianusMvukiye

mTgclassic RT @SunManUtd: Man Utd stars thrill club medics as NONE return overweight with all fit and healthy despite coronavirus delay https://t.co/9… 10 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India #PremierLeague #CoronavirusPandemic #CautionYesPanicNo @premierleague clubs to vote on next stage of Project Rest… https://t.co/FAeA8jEVee 11 minutes ago

jsinharoyle

Joe RT @markgoldbridge: Premier League expects all players to come back training in preparation for Project Restart after safety concerns were… 11 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Premier League clubs to vote on next stage of Project Restart https://t.co/kTVKqnm3ur https://t.co/kTVKqnm3ur 15 minutes ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Premier League clubs to vote on next stage of Project Restart https://t.co/WJlZ5uLwb9 17 minutes ago

TinoChikoto16

TC16™️ RT @AlexisMonteith: TROY DEENEY: "I can't get a haircut until mid-July but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header?… 27 minutes ago