Aston Martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Aston Martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO PalmerLONDON - Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday. The...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Aston Martin chief to be replaced by Mercedes-AMG CEO: Source

Aston Martin chief to be replaced by Mercedes-AMG CEO: Source 00:56

 Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a management shake-up and will be replaced by Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters on Sunday. Gloria Tso reports.

