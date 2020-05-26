Aston Martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () LONDON - Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday. The...
