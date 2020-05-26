Justice Department Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Killing As Possible Hate Crime: Reports
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The Department of Justice is investigating the death of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime after the man was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia earlier this year, according to multiple reports. An attorney for Arbery’s family first told CBS News that the Justice Department would launch a federal hate crime investigation and look into why local officials took more than two months to file charges in the case. The move comes amid nationwide outrage over the...
From the beginning, William Bryan has portrayed himself as a concerned citizen who filmed the fatal encounter between two of his white neighbors and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was running in their neighborhood. On Friday, authorities said Bryan had been more than just a witness, and...
