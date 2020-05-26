Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Department Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Killing As Possible Hate Crime: Reports

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Justice Department Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Killing As Possible Hate Crime: ReportsThe Department of Justice is investigating the death of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime after the man was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia earlier this year, according to multiple reports. An attorney for Arbery’s family first told CBS News that the Justice Department would launch a federal hate crime investigation and look into why local officials took more than two months to file charges in the case. The move comes amid nationwide outrage over the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Investigators say man who filmed Arbery killing was more than just a bystander

Investigators say man who filmed Arbery killing was more than just a bystander 00:50

 From the beginning, William Bryan has portrayed himself as a concerned citizen who filmed the fatal encounter between two of his white neighbors and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was running in their neighborhood. On Friday, authorities said Bryan had been more than just a witness, and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Father begs community for information that will lead to the arrest of Marine veteran's killers [Video]

Father begs community for information that will lead to the arrest of Marine veteran's killers

On Memorial Day, a father who served in the Army wants people to remember his son, a Marine veteran who was murdered nearly four years ago. Lance Mason is begging the community to help track down his..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:06Published
Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder [Video]

Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

marilynpatritti

Marilyn Patritti RT @CNN: An attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says the US Department of Justice is investigating the shooting death as a hate crime.… 4 minutes ago

Hot103Jamz

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, told CNN on Monday that the US Department of Justice i… https://t.co/W4xo6eFy72 5 minutes ago

ELS8301

Ellen L. Short RT @TheRoot: Ahmaud Arbery’s family attorney says the Department of Justice is investigating his death as a hate crime: https://t.co/NUHMBI… 9 minutes ago

Ashlybird

ASH RT @KTLAMorningNews: S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, told CNN on Monday that the US Department of Justice is i… 25 minutes ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, told CNN on Monday that the US Department of Justice i… https://t.co/4QpVKftjJS 33 minutes ago

CarlyleBlkwl18

CB🌎🦅✊ The Justice Department is investigating the death of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime, a lawyer for his famil… https://t.co/nnpZF2Fi85 34 minutes ago