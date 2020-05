Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A Pennsylvania man has agreed to plead guilty to bribing Georgetown University's former tennis coach $50,000 to get his daughter admitted as a fake athletic recruit, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Robert Repella, 61, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, was expected to plead guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail […]