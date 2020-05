Pathuri Jnana Nagarjuna Coronavirus Trailer | Ram Gopal Varma | Agasthya Manju | Latest Movie Tr... https://t.co/425Lre4Mku via @YouTube… https://t.co/W8dWCvnj7e 27 seconds ago

Kangana Ranaut RT @WIONews: Ram Gopal Varma's film is the first to be based on the #coronavirus pandemic, if we exclude documentaries that have already co… 21 minutes ago

WION Ram Gopal Varma's film is the first to be based on the #coronavirus pandemic, if we exclude documentaries that have… https://t.co/qjKyUsEI1i 26 minutes ago

Window To News Coronavirus: Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his latest - Window To News https://t.co/dCoZKktMTv #LOCKDOWN,#RamGopalVarma,#TESTS 53 minutes ago

Partho Jajabor Bagchi RT @WIONews: Ram Gopal Varma has created a first-of-its-kind movie - shot entirely during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown @RGVzoomin htt… 2 hours ago

WION Ram Gopal Varma has created a first-of-its-kind movie - shot entirely during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown… https://t.co/b9CcfxEDCu 2 hours ago