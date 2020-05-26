Global
Widower Asks Twitter to Delete Trump’s Tweets Suggesting Joe Scarborough Murdered Late Wife
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Widower Asks Twitter to Delete Trump’s Tweets Suggesting Joe Scarborough Murdered Late Wife
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Credit: Veuer - Published
3 hours ago
Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death
01:14
Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.
