Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multi-state manhunt ongoing for UConn senior accused of killing two, abducting one

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior, is a suspect in the killing of two people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this