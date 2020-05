JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — JK Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. […] 👓 View full article

