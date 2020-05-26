Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets PLA, urges battle preparedness

Hindu Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks during his annual meeting with the People’s Liberation Army’s representatives attending the National People’s Congress in Beijing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News

As the war of words rages on between US and China over the handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and whether the virus came out of a Chinese lab, now US President Donald Trump has signaled a further..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Trump Said He Doesn't Want To Talk To Xi Chinese President [Video]

Trump Said He Doesn't Want To Talk To Xi Chinese President

President Donald Trump said he’s not interested in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said he might even cut ties with the world’s second largest economy. The president said he was..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this