Bell rings again at New York Stock Exchange as floor reopens
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () NEW YORK >> The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the iconic bell, but the controlled chaos was more subdued today under new pandemic rules. ......
Occurred on May 16, 2020 / Holbrook, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband and I own a landscaping company, I thought we were on a job, my husband planned it out that I would discover this was..