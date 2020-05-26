Global  

JK Rowling announces new children’s book ‘The Ickabog’

Tuesday, 26 May 2020
JK Rowling announces new children’s book ‘The Ickabog’J.K. Rowling is publishing a free children’s book for people to read during lockdown, but to be absolutely clear, it has nothing to do with Harry Potter. Titled The Ickabog, she wrote it many years ago – while she was still working on the Potter books, in fact—but it remained in a box in her attic for over a decade. Now she’s dusted off that early draft, and...
