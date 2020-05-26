Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work. President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have […]
Business Insider reports that at least a dozen people who may work near U.S. President Trump and VP, Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. White House staff are being tested for the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
News 5 WCYB Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/yZ2HcaBafS 6 minutes ago
Iowa's News Now DEVELOPING: Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work
https://t.co/w3IXEL2S0n 11 minutes ago
CBS 21 News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work.
https://t.co/fRbUQCgg3x 11 minutes ago
KOKH FOX 25 Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/4hQmPgL6ej 26 minutes ago
NBC 24 Katie Miller has tested negative three times.
https://t.co/yol585q7zt 26 minutes ago
Daniel R. William Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/mUEixZnZaJ https://t.co/hWMPSClpMa 37 minutes ago
TheTop10News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work
Source: ABC News
https://t.co/nJrLpKZsaa 44 minutes ago
7News Boston WHDH Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work
https://t.co/7VBbM0Aqxk 54 minutes ago