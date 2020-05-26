News 5 WCYB Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/yZ2HcaBafS 6 minutes ago Iowa's News Now DEVELOPING: Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/w3IXEL2S0n 11 minutes ago CBS 21 News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work. https://t.co/fRbUQCgg3x 11 minutes ago KOKH FOX 25 Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/4hQmPgL6ej 26 minutes ago NBC 24 Katie Miller has tested negative three times. https://t.co/yol585q7zt 26 minutes ago Daniel R. William Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/mUEixZnZaJ https://t.co/hWMPSClpMa 37 minutes ago TheTop10News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work Source: ABC News https://t.co/nJrLpKZsaa 44 minutes ago 7News Boston WHDH Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/7VBbM0Aqxk 54 minutes ago