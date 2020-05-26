Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work

Seattle Times Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work. President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus [Video]

Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus

Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and has returned to her job.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published
White House Testing Staff For COVID-19, But Are Results Accurate? [Video]

White House Testing Staff For COVID-19, But Are Results Accurate?

Business Insider reports that at least a dozen people who may work near U.S. President Trump and VP, Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. White House staff are being tested for the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news5wcyb

News 5 WCYB Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/yZ2HcaBafS 6 minutes ago

iowasnewsnow

Iowa's News Now DEVELOPING: Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/w3IXEL2S0n 11 minutes ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work. https://t.co/fRbUQCgg3x 11 minutes ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at w… https://t.co/4hQmPgL6ej 26 minutes ago

NBC24WNWO

NBC 24 Katie Miller has tested negative three times. https://t.co/yol585q7zt 26 minutes ago

rwdaniel65

Daniel R. William Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/mUEixZnZaJ https://t.co/hWMPSClpMa 37 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work Source: ABC News https://t.co/nJrLpKZsaa 44 minutes ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work https://t.co/7VBbM0Aqxk 54 minutes ago