Labour names David Evans as new general secretary

Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffleEd Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals. Mr Miliband, who was..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinetSir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow..