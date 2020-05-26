Global  

Military report on alleged abuse in Ontario long-term care 'deeply disturbing,' Trudeau says

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Military report on alleged abuse in Ontario long-term care 'deeply disturbing,' Trudeau saysTORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian Armed Forces report about long-term care in Ontario is “deeply disturbing.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes...
News video: Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling'

Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling' 00:50

 A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”

Department Of Health Fines Nursing Homes [Video]

Department Of Health Fines Nursing Homes

According to Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, there have been nearly 5,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. They have fined them over $90,000.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
COVID-19 deaths in Florida long-term care facilities now account for nearly half of deaths [Video]

COVID-19 deaths in Florida long-term care facilities now account for nearly half of deaths

After Florida news media, including ABC Action News, pushed for the release of information about COVID-19 deaths and infections at specific long-term care facilities, the state released the first lists..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:41Published

