Related videos from verified sources Quarantined acrobat pros practice from backyard in Australia



Professional acrobats from Cirque Du Soleil, Harry McKoy, 21, Cooper Ayton, 19, and Jack Manson, 23, practice from their backyard during the COVID-19 quarantine, and make it look easy! The filmer said Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago How we experience awe -- and why it matters | Beau Lotto and Cirque du Soleil



Neuroscientist Beau Lotto conducted an ambitious study with Cirque du Soleil on the emotion of awe and its psychological and behavioral benefits. In this talk and live performance, he shares some of.. Credit: TED Duration: 14:48 Published on April 22, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this TfsNews.com https://t.co/2glyuVIkgR The Quebec government is coming to the rescue of Cirque du Soleil, pledging to loan up to $… https://t.co/4CpefC9N7e 56 minutes ago